Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Munand area of Kulgam district on Sunday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning in Kulgam. The search operation is underway.

"Encounter has started at Munand area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. One unidentified terrorist was killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)