Srinagar, April 27: A 45-year-old social activist was injured after being shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday, the officials said. Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Takes Over Investigation Into Recent Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir That Killed 26 People.

Magray was rushed to a hospital, they said and added it was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)