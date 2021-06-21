Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Terrorists opened fire at a Naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Zainapora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

No injuries or casualties are reported yet, informed CRPF in a statement.

"Terrorists fire shots at Naka party of CRPF at Babapora, Zainapora in Shopian District, no injury reported," CRPF statement said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

