Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Nawakadal locality of the city on Wednesday, police said.

"At about 5:55 pm, terrorists fired at & critically injured a civilian, namely Rouf Ahmad, near his residence in Nawakadal area of Srinagar," a police official said.

He said the injured person was shifted to SMHS hospital here, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

