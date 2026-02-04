Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said that the historic trade deal between India and the United States will open doors to unlimited possibilities for the entire country, including Rajasthan.

He said the textile industry and the state's handloom sector will benefit most from the deal.

Speaking to ANI, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "The trade deal between India and the United States has received final approval. The US administration has made a substantial reduction in tariffs imposed on Indian goods. It has been directly reduced from 50% to 18%. This is a new ray of hope for our artisans and exporters. This deal reflects that the "Make in India" project and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" are getting recognition on an international level."

"Textile Industry, handicraft and handloom sector will get maximum benefit from the scheme. Due to lower tariffs, Rajasthan's famous blue pottery, gemstones, jewellery, paintings, marble craftsmanship, wood sculptures, and handmade textiles will be in greater demand. It will boost trade in Rajasthan," he added.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the India-US trade deal.

He said this agreement will give textile manufacturing centres such as Bhilwara, Pali, Balotra, and Jaipur access to the American market.

The deal, announced by US President Donald Trump, involves India reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US products, while the US reduces tariffs on Indian goods to 18%. Opposition leaders have raised concerns about the impact on Indian agriculture, energy security, and foreign policy.

"We are under final stages of detailing with the negotiating team. A joint statement of the India-US trade deal is likely to be issued this week," said the source.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always championed the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests, and noted that the sensitive sectors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said that MSMEs, the country's engineering sector, and sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, and marine goods will all have numerous opportunities.

"PM Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in this sector. I am pleased that the entire country understands and appreciates this, and it resonates deeply with them. The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected," the Union Minister said. (ANI)

