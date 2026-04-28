India News | Textile Ministry Sets Up Monitoring Cell to Coordinate with Stakeholders Amid West Asia Tensions

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Textiles Ministry has set up a monitoring cell to coordinate with Export Promotion Councils and other stakeholders regarding the recent developments in West Asia.

In an inter-ministerial briefing, Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor to the Ministry of Textiles, said that the ministry is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and has set up a monitoring cell to coordinate with Export Promotion Councils, industry bodies, and government agencies.

Also Read | Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Train to Be Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi.

He further added that regular consultations have been held with EPCs and stakeholders to address issues like shipping disruptions, logistics planning, and cost optimisation.

"Advisories from DG Shipping are being shared, and alternative trade routes such as Jeddah are being explored," he stated.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay To Meet All 234 Candidates on April 30 Ahead of Counting on May 4.

Menon added that the ministry is also coordinating with the Petroleum Ministry and GAIL to ensure around 80% supply continuity, with contingency plans for spot market procurement if needed.

"We are also working with the Department of Revenue on customs duty rationalisation, including reductions on key textile inputs, and have proposed further duty relief on essential raw materials," Menon said.

He added that the Ministry's focus remains on ensuring export stability, supply chain resilience, and sectoral support during the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also provided an update on the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf, detailing the measures being undertaken to ensure the safety and security of Indian vessels and crew in the region.

Addressing the briefing, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways ensured that all the Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours.

He added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations.

Providing an update on repatriation, he said that the Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,800 Indian seafarers so far, including 24 in the last 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf region.

He further said that the ADG Shipping Control Room has handled 7,920 calls and more than 16,838 emails since activation. In the past 24 hours, 140 calls and 180 emails have been received.

The Additional Secretary also said that the port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said that the government had ensured 100 per cent supply for domestic LPG consumers, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) users, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transport services despite the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Addressing the inter-ministerial briefing, she noted that while the geopolitical situation has impacted the import of crude oil and gas, the government is taking active steps to minimize the burden on the domestic population.

"As you know, due to the West Asia crisis, our country has also been affected by the import of crude oil, LPG and PNG. But the Indian government has been trying to reduce the problems faced by our domestic consumers. As you know, 100% supply has been ensured for domestic LPG consumers, PNG consumers and CNG transport," Sharma said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)