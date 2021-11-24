Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday reported 156 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,75,001, while the toll rose to 3,985 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 55, followed by Ranga Reddy (14) and Warangal Urban (12) districts , a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 155 people recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,67,483..

The number of active cases was 3,533, the bulletin said.

It said 34,764 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 2,83,83,612.

The samples tested per million population was 7,62,590.

The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.88 per cent, it said

