Hyderabad, November 24: In a shocking incident, a 58-year-old wan was allegedly killed by her husband’s two friends in Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad on Monday. The accused killed the woman under the influence of alcohol. The accused has been identified as Suresh and Srikanth. They were taken into custody by the police. The incident took place in Abdullapurmet. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Nephew Over Grudge Against His Mother in Jalpally.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the accused consumed alcohol at the couple's house on Monday night. After consuming alcohol, the accused reportedly thrashed the woman with a stick and later strangulated her. The deceased’s husband is a labourer. The woman’s son registered a police complaint. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered in the matter against the two accused.

The complainant lives in Hayathnagar. The police arrested the accused and were being interrogated. The woman’s body has been sent for postmortem. The reason for the murder is still not known. Cops are waiting for the forensic exam report to know if the woman was sexually assaulted or not before her murder. The police are investigating all the angles.

In another incident that surfaced on November 20, a woman was found dead at her house on Friday in the Nalgonda district of the state. The woman lived with her husband in Ashok Nagar in Miryalaguda. The couple had rented a house in Ashok Nagar. The husband of the woman has been missing after the incident.

