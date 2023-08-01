Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) BJP MLA in Telangana M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for visiting the neighbouring Maharashtra "on a political tour" at a time when many people in the state are suffering due to recent heavy rains and flooding.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP MLA said he expected the Chief Minister KCR to visit the villages hit by heavy rains and flooding but, instead, the latter chose to go to Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"It is unfortunate that he (CM KCR) takes up the programme of expanding the party in neighbouring states at a time when people are faced with flooding," he said.

He said the BJP would try to "corner" the BRS government over the damage caused by the downpour and flooding, the leakage of state Public Service Commission recruitment test papers and every other public issue in the legislature session beginning August 3.

BJP MLAs Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender and party MLC AVN Reddy had a meeting with state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy here on Tuesday.

BJP has three MLAs in Telangana. However, MLA Raja Singh was suspended from the party earlier for hate speech.

Referring to the state government announcing plan to expand Metro rail in Hyderabad with Rs 60,000 crore in the next three-four years, Raghunandan Rao took a jibe that the BRS government has not completed the stretch of just 5.5 km in the old city of Hyderabad from 2014 to 2023.

He claimed that work has not started in the second phase of metro rail of 67.5 km in Hyderabad.

