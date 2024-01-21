Hyderabad, January 21: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a team of government officials on Sunday held detailed discussions with top global city planners, designers and master plan developers in Dubai on developing Musi riverfront in Hyderabad and related issues. The marathon back-to-back meetings were primarily focused on developing the 56-km-long Musi riverfront, creating green urban spaces, and exploring commercial linkages and investment models, an official release said.

The meetings in Dubai are an extension and continuation of different meetings with over 70 different major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts, the release said. During the discussions, global firms showcased their work in aligned areas and presented projects which are currently underway in Europe, Middle East, and major global cities. It's Time for World to Stand by Farmers: Telangana CM at CET Conference in Davos

Almost all the firms have expressed interest in partnering with Hyderabad and Telangana and they would be visiting Telangana in the near future for further consultations, it said. Revanth Reddy welcomed the best-in-class firms to Hyderabad and said, "Historically, cities have evolved near water. Rivers and lakes define cities naturally. Once the Musi is rejuvenated, Hyderabad will be a rare city in the world to be defined by a river and several major lakes."

Asking the firms to evolve ambitious early plan prototypes, Revanth Reddy said, "I am not competing with other Indian cities and states. I am trying to benchmark against the best globally, and will try to better it." The consultations would continue till Sunday night (a working day in Dubai) after which the Chief Minister-led delegation would be starting for Hyderabad. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Listens to People's Grievances at First 'Praja Darbar' in Hyderabad (Watch Video)

Revanth Reddy attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos from January 15 and later visited London where he held a meeting with MPs of Indian origin and organisations from the Telangana diaspora, before travelling to Dubai.

