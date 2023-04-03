Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Four government staff were suspended on Monday in Vikarabad district of Telangana after a stand by invigilator at a government school allegedly took a photo of a question paper of X standard board exams and shared it with another teacher on an instant messaging app while the test was going on.

The X standard (SSC) exams began all over the state on Monday.

The reliever (stand-by invigilator) in the school allegedly captured First Language (Telugu) question paper on his mobile phone soon after the exam began and sent on the app to a teacher in another government school in the district to prepare the answers for malpractice, officials said.

Meanwhile, the news spread on electronic media and the duo became panicky and deleted it, they said.

However, the examination was conducted peacefully and the integrity of the test has not been compromised in any aspect.

It was an individual instance of malpractice by the invigilator, they said.

The Collector of Vikarabad district has suspended four employees, including the men who were allegedly directly involved.

The district Collector has been directed by education department senior officials to take action as per relevant rules.

The officials added that the exam on Tuesday would be conducted as per schedule. The parents and students are assured that there is no reason for worry or apprehension in the matter, they said.

Police booked a case in connection with the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar hit out at the alleged leak of X standard Telugu paper and demanded the resignation of state Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy.

Kumar, in a statement, demanded that the remaining exams be conducted in a peaceful manner.

The activists of NSUI held a protest outside theC Board here and sought the removal of the Education Minister from her post, a Congress release said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police is currently investigating the alleged leak of some question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the state public service commission.

Police arrested 15 people in connection with the paper leak issue which led to a strident attack by the opposition against the BRS government.

