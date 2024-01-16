Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16 (ANI): The vibrant and sacred Thaipusam festival commenced with great enthusiasm this morning as devotees gathered at the Kalgakasalamurthy temple in Thootukudi for the ceremonial flag hoisting.

Kalgakasalamurthy temple, widely recognized as South Palani, witnessed a significant turnout of worshippers who participated in the auspicious event with fervor and devotion.

Marking the beginning of the festival, the flag hoisting ceremony set the tone for the days ahead, filled with religious observances and spiritual celebrations. Thaipusam is an important Hindu festival that holds deep cultural and religious significance, drawing devotees from far and wide to take part in the rituals and festivities.

Thaipusam, celebrated in honor of Lord Murugan, is characterized by various rituals, including a procession. Devotees eagerly anticipate this grand procession, which typically involves the ceremonial chariot carrying the deity through the streets, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional music and the chanting of hymns.

