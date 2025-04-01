Thane, Apr 1 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has collected Rs 810 crore in property tax for the fiscal 2024-25, achieving 95 per cent of its target, an official said on Tuesday.

The property tax collection has increased by Rs 108 crore from Rs 702 crore the civic body collected in 2023-24, the official said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao expressed gratitude to taxpayers and credited the efficient digital payment options and planned tax collection efforts.

The civic body had set a target of collecting Rs 850 crore in property tax and achieved 95 per cent of this.

Property tax payments were made available via online links, direct debit, credit/debit cards, cheques, and ATMs, and the civic body had set up 21 collection centres, including special mobile van camps in housing societies.

Public appeals through SMS reminders, auto-rickshaw campaigns, and social media also helped in the process, the official said, adding that warrants, property seizures, and service interruptions were issued to defaulters.

The official said the Majiwada-Manpada administrative ward topped the list in tax collection with Rs 246.14 crore.

