Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported two fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 7,08,877, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Happy Easter 2022: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Easter.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Flags off 1st Keshod-Mumbai ‘Tourism Booster’ Flight.

The COVID-19 death toll and the mortality remain unchanged in the district at 11,889 and 1.67 per cent, respectively, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,603 while the death toll is 3,407.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)