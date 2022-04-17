New Delhi, April 17: Greeting people on Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in society.

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter 2022: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Says ‘May the Spirit of Joy and Brotherhood Be Furthered in Our Society’.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2022

"Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society," Modi said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)