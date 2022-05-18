Thane, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 30 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,09,410, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Apple iOS 15.5 & iPadOS 15.5 Update Released.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ for Bengaluru, Predicts Rains in Parts of Southern States.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 11,895, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)