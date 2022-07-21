Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) As many as 148 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,32,947, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,052 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also recorded on Wednesday, which took the fatality toll in Thane to 11,923, he said.

The recovery count in the district has reached 7,19,823, the official said.

