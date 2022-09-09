Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has recorded 188 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the infection tally to 7,43,421, a health official said on Friday.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, the district currently has 1,555 active cases, he said.

As three patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll rose to 11,953, while the recovery count stood at 7,30,381, he added.

