Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) Two new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection count to 7,47,358, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Wednesday, there are currently 56 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,967. The COVID-19 recovery count has reached 7,36,102, the official said.

