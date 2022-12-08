Mandi, December 8: The counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is underway. The voting for the hilly state was held on December 5. Several exit polls predicted a close-knit battle between the two giants -BJP and Congress. Himachal Pradesh registered an approximate polling percentage of 75.6%, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: Neck-and-Neck Fight Between Congress and BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to buck the anti-incumbency trend in Himachal Pradesh but Congress would like to form the next government if one went by the state's “riwaaj” (tradition) and long history of voting out the incumbent government. As per the early trends of 9 am, the Bhartiya Janata Party and Congress are in neck-and-neck battle with both leading on 34 seats each in the 68-member assembly. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Results 2022: Counting of Votes for BJP-Ruled State Begins at 68 Centres in 59 Locations.

This polling season, a total of 412 candidates are in the fray, of which 24 are women. In the 2017 assembly election in Himachal Pradesh with a house strength of 68, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to the CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.

