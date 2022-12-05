Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,47,347, a health official said on Monday.

The latest numbers were recorded on Sunday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 59 and the recovery count at 7,36,077, the official said.

No fatality was reported on Sunday and the COVID-19 death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967, he added.

