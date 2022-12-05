Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,47,347, a health official said on Monday.
Also Read | Assam | Rahul Chetry, the Prime Accused of the Dibrugarh University Ragging Incident Has … – Latest Tweet by ANI.
The latest numbers were recorded on Sunday.
Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Four Minors Consume Poisonous Panwar Plant Beans in Haridwar; Three Dead, One Critical.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 59 and the recovery count at 7,36,077, the official said.
No fatality was reported on Sunday and the COVID-19 death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967, he added.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)