Thane, May 7 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported 29 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,09,161, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the fatality figure continued to stand at 11,893, he said, adding that the district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

