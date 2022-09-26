Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 10.71 lakh to the mother and sister of a man killed in a road accident in 2020.

MACT member H M Bhosale passed the order on September 12, a copy of which was made available on Monday.

The tribunal directed the owner of the offending bus and its insurer to jointly and severally make the payment to the claimants along with an interest at eight per cent per year from the date of filing of the claim.

The compensation was worked out to Rs 14,29,000, including Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses and Rs 44,000 towards filial consortium.

However, the tribunal deducted Rs 3,57,250, or 25 per cent of the total amount, towards contributory negligence (of the deceased) and awarded Rs 10,71,750 to the claimants.

The petitioners' counsel, U R Vishwakarma, told the tribunal that on September 28, 2020, Aman Khan, then aged 19, was returning on his motorcycle from Kalyan to his home in Bhiwandi taluka here in Maharashtra.

A speeding bus collided with his motorbike near Padgha. Khan suffered injuries in the accident and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

Khan's mother and sister told the tribunal that the deceased worked with an automobile company and earned Rs 12,000 per month and both of them were financially dependent on him.

The bus owner did not appear before the tribunal, while the vehicle's insurance company contested the claim.

After hearing the two sides, the MACT asked the two respondents to pay the compensation to the claimants.

