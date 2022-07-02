Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of Rs 79.60 lakh to the family members of a 48-year-old man, who died in a road accident in the district in 2019.

Also Read | Bihar: 15 kg Tumour Surgically Removed From Woman's Abdomen at Patna Hospital.

In his order passed on June 17, the chairman of the tribunal, Abhay J Mantri, directed Naresh Gandhi, the owner of the offending car, and a private sector insurance company to collectively make the payment to the family along with 7.5 per cent interest rate per annum from the date of the claim filed by the family members of the deceased.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Participate in 2-day BJP National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad.

Deepti Rajkumar Pattanshetti (46), the wife of the deceased, his 21-year-old daughter and septuagenarian mother had filed the petition.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Sachin Mane submitted that on February 25 in 2019 Rajkumar Pattanshetti was going on his motorcycle from Anjur Phata to Mankoli in the district. When the motorcycle was near Damani Godown on Dapoda road, Gandhi's car came from the opposite direction and collided head on with the victim's two-wheeler. As a result, Pattanshetti died on the spot.

The family members claimed in their petition that at the time of the incident, the deceased was earning a monthly salary of Rs 1,41,767 as a chief manager with a private firm and due to his death, the applicants were deprived of his income and demanded Rs 1,84,99,710 as compensation.

The tribunal held that the accident took place due to the negligence of the car driver and directed him and the private insurer to collectively pay the compensation of Rs 78 lakh for the loss of income, Rs 1,20,000 for the loss of spousal, filial and paternal consortium and Rs 33,000 for the loss of estate and funeral expenses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)