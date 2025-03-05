Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman from Thane city allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of Wednesday, nearly two months after her husband hanged himself, an official said.

The woman, a resident of Siddharth Nagar in Kopri, hanged herself around 1.15 am, he said. Police have not disclosed her identity.

According to the police, the woman's husband took his life at their home nearly two months ago. Since then, she had slipped into depression, said the official from Kopri police station.

The body was sent for post-mortem, he added.

