Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday called for broader deliberations on the delimitation issue, stating that it requires "much more talking" among stakeholders.

While speaking to the media in Bhubaneswar, Tharoor said, "I think the delimitation issue requires much more talking to each other. There are a lot of important discussions it requires."

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on delimitation was held in Chennai on Saturday. A resolution was passed, expressing concern over the "lack of transparency and clarity" in the Union government's approach to the delimitation exercise.

The first meeting of the JAC, initiated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was attended by several leaders, including chief ministers from opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanizmozhi stated that the JAC has expressed its deep concern about the lack of "transparency and clarity" in the delimitation process, especially given that it was conducted without consulting various stakeholders.

Kanizmozhi said, "I would like to read the resolution which has been passed today. The JAC (Joint Action Committee) expressed its deep concern about the lack of transparency and clarity in the delimitation exercise without any consultation with the various stakeholders. The JAC expressed its appreciation to the CM of Tamil Nadu for taking up this initiative to safeguard the political and economic future of performing states in India. Based on the various points and scenarios put forth by representatives during the discussion, the JAC unanimously resolved that - Any Delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content or character of our democracy should be carried out transparently, enabling political parties of all states, state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute."

"Given the fact that the legislative intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendment wants to protect and incentivise states which had implemented population control measures effectively and the goal of national population stabilisation has not yet been achieved. The freeze on parliamentary constituency based on 1971 census population should be extended by another 25 years..." she added.

The first meeting of JAC, convened by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, was held in Chennai today. The meeting was attended by various political leaders, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, among others.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced that the next meeting on delimitation would be held in Hyderabad, Telangana. (ANI)

