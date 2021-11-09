Raipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Amid a decline in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, the state government allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to operate with 100 per cent capacity in Raipur and some other districts with patrons needing to possess COVID-19 vaccination certificate, an official said on Tuesday.

Raipur Collector Saurabh Kumar, during the day, issued an order in this regard along with a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for exhibiting films in cinema halls and multiplexes, a public relations department official said.

The state government had in June this year allowed reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes, which were shut after cases surged during the second wave of the pandemic, with a 50 per cent attendance cap.

"As per the fresh order, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to run with full occupancy. Audiences must possess COVID-19 vaccination certificate. However, in containment/buffer zones, such facilities will not be allowed to open. The facility owners must ensure their staffers are fully vaccinated. Entry and exit points and common areas should have touch free dispensers besides sanitisers," the official informed.

The SoP stipulated that theatres, multiplexes and cinema halls must maintain a temperature ranging between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius through air conditioning, while COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, will have to be followed by all.

"Those having symptoms like cold, cough, fever will not be allowed inside premises. To avoid overcrowding at the ticket counters, online and advance booking of shows will be allowed," he added.

Similar orders were issued in some other districts like Durg, Bilaspur and Kawardha.

