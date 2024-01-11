Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda hit out at the Congress, saying that while the latter indulges in 'rajneeti', his party is more into 'rashtra neeti' (national policy) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While they (Congress) do 'rajneeti, we do 'rashtraneeti' under the leadership of PM Modi. We believe in Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas (development for all)," Nadda said while addressing the State BJP executive meeting in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar.

Nadda said that the Congress and the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) have always played politics with the people of the north-east and have not thought of anything else other than indulging in "vote bank politics".

"Congress and UPA always played politics with you. Other than playing political games, they did nothing...Congress party means - divide and rule. (It means) division, vote bank politics, only politics," the BJP president said.

"They do not care about anything other than how to get votes. They never thought anything beyond votes and politics," he added.

The BJP president said that the north-east could not develop as expected as it had been under Congress rule for a long time. Hence, it is the responsibility of the BJP to fill up the development gap and also execute what they have planned in the region.

"The North East was under Congress rule for a long time. For a long time, the North East could not develop as expected. And whatever happened was not significant. Hence, it is our responsibility to do what they have not done and to do what he had in mind. This means double responsibility," Nadda said.

Addressing his party members, Nadda said that workers of the BJP work for the nation through the party.

"We are all members of a political party. All members are workers of the political party. For them, the BJP has put forward the vision: 'Nation first, party next, self last'. So we need to take care of our country and the party has been formed for the country."

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP chief asked his party workers to note the difference between 'darkness' and 'light' in order to work for development.

"Till the time you cannot differentiate between darkness and light, you cannot move forward. The Congress, UPA have kept you in darkness for a long time. And with Modi's direction, we are able to see light and development. So it is essential to know the darkness and work towards light," Nadda said.

Nadda's address to party workers in Arunachal Pradesh took place barely a few days before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to kick off from Imphal on January 14.

The Yatra will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. (ANI)

