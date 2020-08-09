Idukki(Ker), Aug 9 (PTI) "My people are buried under the soil. Can you give them back Sir?" asked a wailing 70-year-old woman to the rescue workers, hoping to get some information about members of her family, who went missing after Friday's devastating landslide in this high range district.

With each passing day, Karupayi's hope of seeing her dear ones has given way to despair.

As rescue officials pull out bodies, she rushes to see if it is that of her near and dear ones.

Ten members of her family were buried under the massive mound of earth and slush thatflattened a row of 20 one room row houses made of tin and asbestos sheets,housing at least 82 workers and their families, at Pettimudi in Rajamala.

Karupayi's husband Shanmugham, three daughters, their husbands and three grandchildren are all buried under the soil.

As rescue workers of NDRF, police and fire force personnel dug out bodies, Karupayi rushesto them asking "Have you got them?"

Shanmugham, their daughters and sons in law were all workers at the tea plantation and living in the quarters along with children. On the fateful night, Karupayi was woken up by a huge sound and she came out of the house to see the horrifying sight of the landslide and immediately tried to alert her dear ones.

However, everything was over in a flash and there was nothing remaining except massive boulders strewn around,she said.

The toll in the landslide rose to 42 as 16 morebodies were recovered by Sunday evening. Ramar, another elderly person, is inconsolable as he had lost his son, daughter and 13 family members.

"They have all gone. I will not go back without seeing them," he said.

Sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to enable the retrieval of bodies.

