Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India's only operational Joint Services Command, successfully hosted the third edition of the Dweep Diksha Dialogue on September 19-20, at Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, under the theme 'Evolution of ANC as a Strategic Hub and Beyond', a release said on Sunday.

The Dialogue, now firmly established as a premier strategic forum, brought together eminent personalities from the Armed Forces, diplomacy, academia, media, and strategic affairs to explore the ANC's unique role in shaping India's maritime and security posture in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, while the Dialogue featured high-profile addresses by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Commander-in-Chief ANC (CINCAN) Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana and Lieutenant governor of A&N Islands Admiral DK Joshi, its deeper significance lay in fostering dialogue between serving officers, veterans, analysts, and thought leaders on how India can secure its interests in the Indo-Pacific.

The forum facilitated discussions on future-ready operational concepts, cognitive and cyber warfare, strategic signalling, and building India's profile as a preferred security partner in the region.

Distinguished participants also included former Chief of Naval Staff and first CINCAN Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd); former CINCAN Lt Gen Ajai Singh, (Retd); Rear Admiral Monty Khanna (Retd); Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Strategic) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and former Flag Officer Vice Admiral Anil Chawla (Retd), the press release said.

Beyond the formal discussions, the Dialogue served as a platform to foster long-term strategic thinking, highlight emerging regional challenges, and envision the future trajectory of India's defence and security capabilities.

Instituted in 2023, the Dweep Diksha Dialogue reflects ANC's evolution from a geographically isolated outpost into a dynamic operational and intellectual hub, capable of influencing policy, operational planning, and regional stability. This year's edition emphasized the growing importance of multi-domain warfare, grey-zone strategies, and maritime security.

The dialogue reinforces ANC's position as a hub for professional military education, operational experimentation, and joint-service cooperation. Through these engagements, ANC is positioning itself as a decisive anchor for India's national interests in the IOR, guiding the country's maritime strategy for decades to come, the press release stated. (ANI)

