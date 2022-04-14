Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI): The runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will be closed on April 15 from 4 pm to 9 pm for facilitating the Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as part of Painkuni festival.

The domestic and international services during this period have been rescheduled, said a press release from the airport.

Also Read | Bullet Train Corridor: Longest Bridge on Narmada River in Gujarat to Be Completed by June 2024.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport celebrates Vishu and Tamil new year (Puthandu) with extensive programs.

The bright yellow blooms of the Kanikkonna flowers and the traditional symbol of Vishu are placed at both international and domestic terminals, it said.

Also Read | Punjab: Organs of 4-Year-Old Brain-Dead Boy Help Save Lives of Three Patients.

As part of the celebrations, various competitions will be organized for the passengers on April 13 and 14 with attractive gifts. There will be attractive offers for travellers in selected shopping centres of the airport, the release added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)