Thiruvananthapuram, July 15: Wi-Fi coupon dispensing kiosks have been set up at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to provide free Wi-Fi service to those who do not have an Indian SIM card, according to a press release issued by the airport on Saturday. Passengers will get 2 hours of free Wi-Fi service. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is the first airport in Kerala to implement a Wi-Fi coupon kiosk.

"After scanning your passport and boarding pass, you will get a coupon containing the Wi-Fi password from the kiosk. Passengers can scan documents on their own at the kiosk. The kiosks are located in the departure hall of the international and domestic terminals. More kiosks will be set up soon, including at the arrival halls.

"Free Wi-Fi service is already available for passengers with an Indian sim card, said a press note from Thiruvananthapuram international airport," the press note said.

