Port Blair, Jul 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18, officials said on Friday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will reach the airport at 9 am, while Modi will inaugurate the terminal building virtually one and a half hours later, officials said.

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: Toddler Gets Hand Stuck in Elevator for Two Hours While Trying To Grab Balloon in Howrah Mall.

Following a surge in passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for constructing the new integrated terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 707.73 crore.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually, officials said.

Also Read | India-Japan Business Summit in Bengaluru Explores Collaboration for Economic Growth.

The shell-shaped structure of the new terminal building depicts the sea and islands.

The entire terminal will have 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.

The building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)