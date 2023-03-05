Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran on Sunday said Attukal Pongala festival will be celebrated following green protocol and the preparations are in the final stage.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation spent Rs 5.16 crore for the maintenance of roads. Corporation has modified 16 roads and Smart City has modified 10 roads. Rs 70 lakh has been spent for electrification purposes.

Those who wanted to distribute food on Pongala day have to make food safety registration. 201 registration have been made so far. Plastic and disposable vessels will not be allowed. Devotees coming for Pongala festival should bring plates and glass, the Mayor informed.

Soon after the completion of the Pongala festival, cleaning of the city will be done by Corporation cleaning employees with the support of various organisations.

The Corporation will collect the bricks used for Pongala after the festival and they will be given to those who construct houses under Life Mission project.

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple which is known as "women's Sabarimala" is famous for its Pongala festival. Women in huge number throng to the temple during the festival.

Devotees prepare dishes to offer Goddess. Devotees prepare offerings in earthen pots and use logs of coconut trees for the fire. (ANI)

