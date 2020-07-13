Thiruvananthapuram, July 13 (PTI) The Thiruvananthapuram region maintained its dominance in the CBSE class 12 exams, whose results were announced on Monday, registering a high pass percentage of 97.67.

Earlier, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the results for Class XII exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 88.78, with girls outshining boys. A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

Also Read | Poco M2 Pro First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the CBSE congratulated all the students, teachers and school authorities on registering the high pass percentage.

"The region has been topping the charts from its very inception (in 2014). Hearty congratulations to all the school managements, principals, teachers and students for these meritorious achievements for grade 12 results," Dr Indira Rajan, Secretary-General of the National Council of CBSE schools, told PTI.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam Results 2020: MSBSHSE Likely to Declare Class 12th Results at mahahsscboard.in on July 14 or 15, 10th Results by Month-End.

The region comprises schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands.

A total of 35,439 students registeredfor the exam in Kerala, out of which 35,359 appeared and 34,536 passed.

At least 17,960 girls and 17,399 boys appeared for the exam in Kerala out of which 17,676 girls and 16,860 boys passed the exam.

Meanwhile, in Lakshadweep, all nine students - two boys and seven girls - who appeared for the exam passed.

The exams were held for 649 schools in Thiruvananthapuram region with 214 examination centres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)