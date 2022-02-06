Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are between two ideologies, the one which wants to save the mafia and the other which wants to finish the mafia.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Shah said, "The election is between two ideologies. The one which is fighting this election for their family and the one which is fighting for his country. The one which is contesting for a caste, and the one which is willing to make the poor of the state happy. The one which is contesting to save the mafia and the one which wants to finish the mafia."

The Union Minister further said that the election is not to elect the MLAs and make Ministers, but to decide the future of the state.

"Some people see this election as a ladder to become Ministers. This election is not to make an MLA or a Minister, but to take Uttar Pradesh forward and decide the future of the state. This election will decide if, in the coming days, there will be a rule of mafia or law. Whether Uttar Pradesh will once again get scorched in the fire of riots or will proceed towards development," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said that he misled the people against the COVID-19 vaccine by appealing not to get jabbed, had people listened to his appeal, they would not have been safe during the third wave in the country.

"Akhilesh should listen to this. Electricity had not reached the homes of 1.82 crores poor for 70 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided them with electricity. When the vaccination started, Akhilesh Yadav was against it. They said that it is the Modi vaccine, do not get inoculated. He did not get jabbed. But got the vaccine later on when he was scared. Had you listened to him, would you have been safe in the third wave of COVID-19? Do you want to give UP in the hands of the people who do such childish politics or a person like PM Modi who launched the vaccination drive?" he said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. (ANI)

