New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday demanded answers from those in government on the arrest of Sanjay Rai Sherpuria by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of cheating and looting people by showing closeness to the ruling party.

The STF arrested Sherpuria a few days ago on charges of duping people by posting his photo with top BJP leaders of Uttar Pradesh and posting them on social media.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The information about how much Sherpuria was entrenched in the Bharatiya Janata Party ecosystem has come to the fore. Sherpuria is alleged to have embezzled Rs 350 crore from the State Bank of India."

"Sherpuria had taken a house on Race Course Road and his WiFi network was also 'PMO'...This person was looting people by misusing or misusing the name of the Prime Minister," he told reporters, asking whether the powers in the government supported "such thugs".

He claimed that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken a loan of Rs 25 lakh from the 'swindler'.

"We do not know who will answer. Whether the Prime Minister wants to answer, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh wants to answer, or any other person in the government wants to answer, but we demand answers," Khera said.

The Congress leader also alleged that Sherpuria was involved in swindling crores through 52 shell companies and used to call himself in-charge of PM Modi's Parliamentary constituency.

"Sanjay Rai Sherpuria is no ordinary man. He welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the airport tarmac with a bouquet. He is seen with several union ministers and many eminent VVIPs of the RSS-BJP," he also claimed while seeking answers from the government.

