Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): A threat call was received at Ram Lalla Sadan in Ayodhya to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi where the construction of Ram temple is underway, police said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Madhuban Singh, a man named Manoj Kumar who resided at the Sadan received a call from an unidentified caller from Delhi at around 5 am on Thursday, threatning that there would be a blast at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

"Manoj Kumar who is residing at Ram Lalla Sadan in Ayodhya got a call on his phone at around 5 am today where a person from Delhi said that by 10 am there'd be a blast at Ram Janmabhoomi. Teams are formed to arrest the person. The man would be arrested soon and action would be taken against him," Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

This comes on the day two Shaligram (non-anthropomorphic representations of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu religion) stones that were dispatched from Nepal for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, reached here on Thursday.

The holy stones were welcomed by priests and locals who decorated the Shaligram boulders with garlands and offered rituals before handing over them to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)

