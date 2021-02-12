Noida (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Three alleged cow slaughterers were held in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after a gunfight with the police, officials said on Friday.

The three accused were injured during the exchange of fire, they said.

A calf was also rescued from their possession following the gunfight that broke out late Thursday night near Sector Omnicron 1, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Among those held, one was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, Singh said, adding the police have recovered slaughtering tools like chopping knives, rope, intoxicants and syringes from the accused.

"They were in a car when the local Dadri police intercepted them. An exchange of fire took place between the two sides in which the trio got injured while two more of their associates managed to escape from the spot. A search operation has been launched for their arrest also," DCP Singh said.

Those held have been identified as Jameel, Rizvan, both from Hapur district, and Waseem, who hails from Ghaziabad, the police said.

Three illegal firearms along with some ammunition have also been seized from their possession, the police added.

Singh said the Dadri police station had announced an award of Rs 25,000 on Jameel.

He said the trio has been engaged in illegal cattle slaughtering in parts of western Uttar Pradesh and on Thursday night also they were roaming around Greater Noida with the same motive.

"They would pick up stray cattle and take them to isolated places where they would slaughter them. The gang sold the meat in the market and would dump the remains in river bodies," he added.

An FIR has been lodged against them and efforts would be made to prosecute them under the Gangsters Act or even the National Security Act, the officer added.

