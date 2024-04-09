Palghar, Apr 9 (PTI) Three contract labourers died of suffocation while cleaning a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a housing complex in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

Another labourer was missing, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Three Fishermen From Rameswaram Injured in Alleged Attack by Sri Lankan Navy Near Katchatheevu Island.

The private housing complex in Virar (West) on Mumbai's outskirts has a 25-feet deep sewage treatment plant and labourers were hired to clean it, said a police officer.

The officer at the Virar police station told reporters that four labourers in their 20s entered the plant at around 11.30 am for cleaning it, but did not come out.

Also Read | Paytm Payments Bank CEO MD and CEO Surinder Chawla Resigns Amid Fintech Firm Facing Prohibitory Action From RBI.

Local fire service personnel were immediately called and they found three bodies in the plant which were pulled out and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding the trio died of suffocation during the cleaning operation.

A search for the fourth labourer was underway, he added.

A case of accidental death was registered and the police were investigating the incident, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)