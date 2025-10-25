New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Three criminals were injured in a brief exchange of fire between Delhi Police and a group of wanted offenders in the Nangloi area in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the officials, criminals with a history of firing on police teams were being tracked by the Outer District Police.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: 4-Day Festival of Faith and Devotion Begins With Ritual of Nahay-Khaay.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Sachin Sharma stated that two days ago, the same group was involved in a hot chase during which they opened fire on the police party. The officers retaliated, but the accused managed to escape at that time.

In the early hours of Saturday, the criminals resurfaced in Nangloi. When the police team challenged them, they again opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response. In the ensuing encounter, three out of four criminals sustained injuries and were subsequently apprehended.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Shocker: Teen Dies by Suicide After Accusing IAS Officer Talo Potom of Sexual Exploitation, Engineer Named in Note Found Dead Hours Later.

All injured accused were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and wanted criminal Koku Pahadia in the Mehrauli area on Saturday morning, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury.

During the encounter, two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets, while one constable sustained an injury on his arm.

According to officials, the encounter occurred when a police team tried to intercept Koku Pahadia after receiving specific information about his movements. The accused opened fire on the team in an attempt to escape, prompting the police to retaliate.

Pahadia was overpowered after being shot and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Senior officers confirmed that the accused has a criminal background and is wanted in multiple cases, including Arms supply. Further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)