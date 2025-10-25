New Delhi, October 25: A sexual harassment case involving senior bureaucrats has sparked outrage in Arunachal Pradesh after two suicides were reported within hours of each other. The first victim, a 19-year-old youth, was found dead on October 23. His suicide note accused senior IAS officer Talo Potom, currently posted as Secretary of PWD in Delhi, and Likwang Lowang, an Executive Engineer, of sexual exploitation, intimidation, and mental torture.

In the detailed note, the deceased wrote: “The reason for my death is Talo Potom (IAS). If he hadn’t recruited me to this post, I wouldn’t have committed suicide. Because of him, I did everything I did, and now there’s no way left to live.” The note reportedly described instances of manipulation, broken financial promises, and abandonment after he allegedly contracted HIV. Satara Shocker: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra; Police Official Suspended (Watch Videos).

Hours after the note surfaced, Engineer Likwang Lowang allegedly shot himself dead, intensifying the controversy. Police discovered his body around 11 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the door ajar. A case of unnatural death was registered at Nirjuli Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Satara Shocker: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra, Accuses 2 Cops of Rape and Harassment in Note Written on Palm.

The case escalated when the deceased’s father lodged an FIR, accusing Potom and Lowang of abetment to suicide, sexual exploitation, and mental harassment. The FIR stated: “The suicide note categorically names Shri Talo Potom, IAS, and Shri Likwang Lowang as the persons responsible for driving him to despair and death.”

It further alleged that Potom pressured the victim into corrupt departmental practices after appointing him as an MTS on a contractual basis, later exploiting him sexually. The family termed the suicide note a “dying declaration” and demanded preservation of evidence, including call records and electronic communications.

“The deceased’s family and well-wishers have lost a life that could have been saved but for the unbearable cruelty of those in power,” the FIR stated, urging authorities to ensure that “no one, however high or mighty, is above the law.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

