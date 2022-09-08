Ghazipur(UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Three people were killed after being run over by a speeding car in this district on Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, Achhelal Yadav (45), Vinod Singh Yadav(40) and Diwakar Singh Yadav (37) were out on a morning walk when a speeding car hit them near Rasoolpur Belva village under Jangipur Police station limits.

They were taken to nearby hospitals where doctors declared them brought dead.

The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. Police have lodged a case and initiated a probe to identify and arrest the accused.

