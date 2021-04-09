Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said oxygen supply to treat coronavirus patients in the state has risen from 60 metric tonnes three days ago to 180 metric tonnes as on Friday.

Chairing a meeting on the COVID-19 situation, the CM said one lakh Remdesivir injections per month would be made available in the state, with supply of 50,000 having started already.

One lakh beds were being arranged for COVID-19 treatment and the focus was on providing all district hospitals with CT (computerised tomography) scan facilities, the CM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)