Raigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Three friends were killed after their motorcycle collided head on with a truck in Chhattsigarh's Raigarh district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around noon near Koni turn on Sarangarh-Baramkela road when the trio were heading to Malda village in Sarangarh area on a motorcycle, an official here said.

The deceased were identified as Neelambar Bariha (26), Deenbandhu Bariha (30), natives of Malda and Chandrasen Chauhan (35) of Saraipali (Mahasamund district), he said.

Efforts are on to trace the truck driver, who fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind after the accident, the official said.

A case has been registered in this connection and the truck was impounded, he added.

