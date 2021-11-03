Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], November 3 (ANI): Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for possessing firecrackers from Mamra Bazaar and Zonal Market, Bidhan Nagar in Durgapur city of West Bengal.

The firecrackers seized by the police are worth Rs 4 lakhs.

As per police, the arrests were carried out under a special drive against crackers by the administration.

"A similar drive was carried out in Durgapur. Three people were held for possessing firecrackers worth Rs 4 lakhs in Mamra Bazar & Zonal Market Bidhan Nagar," the police said.

After their arrest, the accused were produced in court.

Supreme Court on November 1 had set aside Calcutta High Court's blanket ban on the use of all firecrackers. (ANI)

