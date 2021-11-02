Coimbatore, November 2: A man was allegedly stabbed to death in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district by his neighbour on Sunday. The incident took place in the Sulur town of the district. The deceased was identified as A Varadharaj. The accused, 33-year-old C Anandan, allegedly murdered Varadharaj at the Kangeyampalayam area after an altercation over a stove. Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Kandivali, 4 Arrested.

According to a report published in The Hindu, the deceased got from his wife some years ago and had been staying alone in a rented house at Kangeyampalayam. He shifted to the house in the area two months ago. Anandan is a wall painter by profession and lives near the victim’s house. He is a bachelor. The deceased used to tease Anandan oer his relationship status under the influences of alcohol.

As per the media report, Anadan borrowed a stove from the victim but failed to return it even after Varadharaj asked for it several times. On the day of the incident, an altercation broke out between the two over the issue. Under the influence of alcohol, Anandan stabbed Varadharaj on his chest with a chisel. Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Varadharaj’s neighbours found him dead. They informed the police. The deceased’s body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The accused was arrested on Monday. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

