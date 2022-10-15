Gurugram, Oct 15 (PTI) A raid was conducted at a place allegedly selling liquor illegally here and three persons were arrested, police said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted jointly by the Chief Minister's Flying Squad and the Excise Department at the Sector 39 area here following a tip-off, they said.

It was found that a large number of people were present at an outlet drinking alcohol. Besides music also being played loudly, police said.

The manager could not produce any document or licence that showed that the outlet was permitted to sell alcohol, they said.

Subsequently, outlet operator Gajraj, his accomplices Nikhil and Manoj, all residents of Rewari, were arrested, police said.

