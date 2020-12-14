North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Three people were arrested on Sunday in connection to the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker who succumbed to his injuries after an alleged attack by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during the BJP's 'Sankalp Yatra' in Halisahar.

According to Manoj Kumar Verma, Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

On Saturday, Saikat Bhawal, a BJP worker died allegedly after an attack by TMC workers. The family of Bhawal alleged that TMC workers suddenly attacked when the BJP workers were visiting voters for the party's outreach programme.

After the attack, Bhawal had sustained injuries and he was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Kalyani where he was pronounced dead.

This incident came a few days after BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked allegedly by TMC workers. Party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

On Sunday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for the alleged killing of BJP worker in North 24 Parganas district and said that the murders that are going on in the state, one after the another are shameful and dangerous.Speaking to ANI BJP MP Roopa Ganguly had said, "The murders that are going on in West Bengal, one day after another, are very shameful and very dangerous. We have nothing but to accuse TMC because the government is protecting them, where the government and the party are working together. See, the party chief is also the same and the chief minister is also the same, then decision and interest are similar." (ANI)

