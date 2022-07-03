Balasore, Jul 3 (PTI) Three people were arrested with brown sugar in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Rajpur village in Jaleswar block was raided and the arrest was made following the seizure of 260 gram of brown sugar, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sk Safiruddin, Sk Tairuddin and Sayeda Bibi, they added.

A case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The market value of the drugs is estimated to be around Rs 26 lakh, police said.

